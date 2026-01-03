As the conservative movement navigates profound grief and division following the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk in September 2025, a powerful video emerges from his legacy defining his American and Israel philosophies.



In my strong opinion, the deepening fractures Kelly describes are fueled primarily by the rise of antisemitism and anti-Zionism within parts of the right, often amplified by figures pushing isolationist or conspiratorial narratives.



Kirk’s resurfaced speeches offer a clear antidote: zero tolerance for such hatred. I pray that Megyn Kelly, in her pursuit of wisdom, finds the discernment to echo Kirk’s words and boldly denounce this poison, helping to reunite the coalition rather than accommodate it.



Megyn Kelly recently shared her New Year’s resolution for 2026, selecting “wisdom“ as her guiding word amid concerns over the conservative movement’s splintering. In a heartfelt clip, she expressed:



“Pick your word. Pick your one word for this year and like let’s let’s work for it. You know, I’ll tell you the one that I’m using this year. My word was wisdom. This year is wisdom. I’m really praying for it. I just think like the conservative movement is fracturing and I really hope I get the wisdom to know how to handle it. ... I’m inspired by Charlie Kirk, you know, who saw the party changing in certain ways and would always try to make room make room for the people who were changing within it so that they understood it was a big tent... That’s my goal. ... So, I hope you say a prayer for me in my quest as I will be praying for all of you.”



Kelly’s admiration for Kirk’s “big tent” approach is touching; yet, Kirk’s example wasn’t about endless accommodation, it was about principled boundaries, particularly against antisemitism. This is vividly illustrated from Kirk’s 2019 appearances in Israel, where he addressed rising concerns head-on.

In one, responding to questions about potential anti-Israel shifts on the American right and accusations of “dual loyalty” against Zionist Jews, Kirk stated unequivocally:



“Anyone who is even a smidgen anti-Israel or anti-semitic has no place in the American conservative movement. Nowhere. And I denounce them and so do all of our leaders, every elected representative. Anywhere that evil pops itself up, we denounce it and we expel it. The left embraces it... If anyone dares say anything anti-semitic, I want nothing to do with them. Nothing. ... Evil is a cancer that will come no matter whatever side you’re on. But it’s what you do when you encounter evil that really judges the moral character of a movement... I think it’s a little bit overblown. I wouldn’t even call those people conservatives. I really wouldn’t cuz there’s nothing conservative to have that kind of hatred in your hearts.”



These words, delivered passionately in Israel, were a direct counter to the “groyper” incursions and white nationalist rhetoric attempting to infiltrate conservatism at the time.



Kirk viewed antisemitism not as a mere difference of opinion but as a moral cancer incompatible with conservative values rooted in Judeo-Christian principles.



Tragically, Kirk’s assassination has exacerbated the divisions he warned against. Conspiracy theories; many laced with antisemitic tropes alleging Israeli involvement have proliferated, further alienating allies and emboldening extremists.



Figures like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have amplified narratives that echo historical blood libels, widening rifts even as Kelly seeks unity.



Kirk’s legacy provides the path forward: not a tent so big it shelters hatred, but one fortified against it. By denouncing and expelling antisemitism wherever it appears, without equivocation, conservatives can honor his memory and rebuild cohesion.



I pray Megyn Kelly embraces this discernment, using her platform to follow Kirk’s example and call out the evil fracturing the movement. In doing so, she could help forge a stronger, truly principled coalition for the years ahead.



As Kelly asks for prayers, let us all seek the wisdom to choose moral clarity over fragile unity.

Below is the video clip of Megyn Kelly promising to pray for wisdom in 2026 along with the 2019 Charlie Kirk clip from his trip to Israel.

