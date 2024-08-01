20 Reasons Why Presumptive Marxist Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris is Bad For America;

1). Last year 59% of California voters in a Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll said they would not welcome her on the top of the ticket.

2). Kamala was raised by two Marxist Phd Professor Parents.

3). Slept her way up the political ladder by being a mistress to Willie Brown 30 years her senior.

4). Willie Brown gave Kamala access to the political elite including philanthropist Elaine McKeon.

5). Kamala Harris lacks clarity on major political issues flip flopping along the way to further her political career.

6). Kamala Harris killed a bill that would have required her office to investigate police shootings.

7). The Los Angeles Times wrote in 2016 Harris “has been too cautious and unwilling to stake out a position on controversial issues, even when her voice would have been valuable to the debate.”

8). KPIX radio reports Kamala’s long time friend, political consultant and communications director Debbie Mesloh is quoted saying “I think that she was a radical,” referring to Kamala.

9). Joey Piscitelli of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says Kamala Harris ignored his organization repeatedly to investigate the Catholic clergy sexual abuse scandal.

10). As district attorney of San Francisco, Harris ran a program that allowed illegal immigrants arrested for drug crimes to get job training and have their records expunged — all while avoiding deportation.

11). The Harris “Back on Track” job training program gave illegal immigrant Honduran the opportunity to avoid deportation and then he went on to brutally assault a young woman who sustained longterm trauma and injury.

12). In 2006, Kamala’s spokesperson said “we are a sanctuary city, a city of refuge, and we always will be.”

13). Kamala has publicly supported free tax payer supported healthcare for all with her famous quote “In America, health care should be a right, not a privilege only for those who can afford it. It’s why we need Medicare for All.”

14). Marxist Kamala Harris supports tax payer equity programs including reparations. When asked about reparations by the Black publication The Root, “Harris threw her support behind the concept of measures aimed to atone for the United State's legacy of slavery and discrimination against African Americans.”

Thank you for reading Andrea’s Newsletter. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

15). CIS studies outlines Kamala Harris failed in her key role to control the stem of illegals at our borders. President Biden’s resolution tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with working to address illegal immigration into the United States, including “root causes”, and came to be known colloquially as the Biden administration’s ‘border czar’”.

16). Three and half years later under Kamala’s watch, the border crisis has only deepened, with record numbers of migrants from all over the world overwhelming the border.

17). Senator Kamala Harris sponsored the Universal Basic Income bill S 3784. Harris’ bill supported awarding $2,000 per adult and an additional $2,000 for up to three children, which means a family of five would have gotten $10,000 a month under the Harris UBI plan.

18). Kamala Harris supports selling aborted baby fetal parts for profit exposed in the David Daleiden video.

19). Kamala Harris supports Biden’s radical unconstitutional Supreme Court proposals by saying “There is a crisis of confidence facing the Supreme Court. That is why President Biden and I are calling on Congress to pass critical reforms that will help restore confidence in the Court and strengthen our democracy.”

20). Kamala Harris supports the newly enacted Title IX regulations erasing woman and putting females in harms way.

If you find my content valuable, please add a reply, set my notification 🔔 on to receive timely posts, bookmark and share.

God Bless The USA.