Trade unions were one target of the Communist Soviet Union.

1957 CIA declassified documents which reveals the Soviet Union infiltrating the American Trade Union;

"Now there is another flurry of rather sensational pub-concerning the CIA and American labor unions..

There is also publicity about the CIA's relations with cultural organizations such as the Boston Symphony.

It is inevitable that all these things should come to light. Doubtless there will be more. But neither AmerIcans nor other supporters of freedom around the world should draw hasty conclusions. The nations in the 1940's and 1950's were engaged in ruthless political warfare. Communism, effectively led from Moscow, had infiltrated many national and international organizations of real importance. Trade Unions were a major target."

The 1965 CIA declassified documents reveal the Chinese African Friendship Association, a branch of the Marxist-Leninist Institute' whose teaching staff includes leading Chinese Communists has been infiltrating Africa and other nations for decades. Furthermore, Eastern European countries are also taking an increasing interest in training guerrillas and politically-indoctrinated "freedom fighters" from Africa, have been trained in Czechoslovakia and East Germany while other Africans, including those from South Africa, have been trained elsewhere in Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria. Russian, Czech, and Bulgarian arms have followed them back to Angola and the Congo.

Declassified State Department documents from 2001 - 2009 explain the spread of the Soviet Union and Chinese military hardware and military advisors across Africa and other nations going back as 1974 in just this batch. The Soviets were providing military assistance in some form to 17 sub-Saharan countries. More than $340 million worth of military hardware has been delivered to these countries 2,000 Soviet military advisors are located in South African countries, Cuba, the USSR's ally and surrogate, also has 7,900 advisors and troops in Africa, mainly in the Angolan area. Sino-Soviet competition also provides additional rationale for the growing Soviet presence in sub-Saharan Africa.

The People's Republic of China provided military equipment and training assistance to 14 nations. Nearly 1,000 Chinese military advisors are in sub-Saharan countries, and $28 million in military hardware has been delivered there since January 1974. Chinese anti-aircraft guns, automatic weapons, and ammunition have also been found in the Congo.

President Reagan; We Are at War With The Most Dangerous Enemies Including Islamist Terrorists

. . . of how to confront evil. The Story isn't over.

"You and I must have the courage to say to enemies, there is a price we will not pay, there is a point beyond which they must not advance. You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We'll preserve for our children this the last best hope man on earth or we'll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.

The story isn't over.

The current Harris Biden administration has not learned Reagan' numerous messages from 40+ years ago.