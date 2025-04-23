188 Florida Mosques & Islamic Community Centers

*FOOTNOTE: I reached my limit on free image generation. The program pulled from open source mapping websites. Sorry could not command a correction on the spelling of Jacksonville.

Since there is not one source that provides up-to-date data on the number of growing mosques & Islamic Centers in America, I would like to gather that information but unfortunately it is NOT FREE.

If this is information interests you, in your state, and/or across the country, let me know, and consider helping by subscribing to a paid Substack subscription.

Are you interested in this information, if so, would you consider a buymeacoffee donation so I can purchase an upgrade? at this link, just click.

The distribution includes significant numbers in major cities:

Miami: 49 Orlando: 29 Tampa: 17 Jacksonville: 11 Kissimmee: 11

Smaller cities also contribute, with: St. Petersburg: 5 Clearwater: 4 Tallahassee: 4 Brandon, Deltona, Lake Wales, Pensacola, and Port St. Lucie: 3 each Cape Coral, Gainesville, Leesburg, New Port Richey, Ocala, and Sarasota: 2 each, Other towns: 1 each.