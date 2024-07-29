Are you aware of Smart Codes which supersede local zoning codes in your city and state? 👇You should get involved with your local city council and building development committee to stop our dystopian future from materializing. Read on to find out if your city has adopted the “15-Minute Smart City” concept.

County SmartCodes. “Finally, though many local governments need not conform to state or regional plans when drafting zoning ordinances, when adopting the SmartCode, cities might want to reach out to neighboring towns.” For example, both Pike Road and Montgomery are located in Montgomery County, Alabama. While both towns are authorized to create zoning regulations, the county is not. Because both of these towns’ adopted the SmartCode, Montgomery County, Alabama, has a somewhat unified system of zoning. While small rural towns and their larger neighbors often differ on very important, revenue-related issues, they must also recognize that neither can exist in a vacuum. Each is dependent on the other, and the citizens of both communities must learn how to grow and prosper together.

Smart City Innovator ABI Research, National Digital Twin reported that by 2025, some 500 cities around the world will be using some sort of urban twin up from just a handful now.

Thank you for reading Andrea’s Newsletter. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

IoT 3D data systems will power automated services

🔺waste/water management

🔺deploy self-driving car fleets

🔺regulate energy usage

🔺use of drones, cellphone data

🔺simulation of pedestrian movement

🔺monitor demographics, people

🔺digitally connecting smartphones to smart city mgt

🔺Track analyze traffic and pedestrian movement

They're being used to replicate buildings and their systems and operations, infrastructures such as highways, surface transportation patterns, and pretty much everything that comprises an urban neighborhood, town or city. Brought to you by American Society of Mechanical Engineering.

American Smart Cities Profiles

Atlanta Georgia

Austin Texas

Baltimore Maryland

Boston Massachusetts

Dallas Texas

Denver Colorado

El Paso Texas

Houston Texas

Las Vegas Nevada

Los Angeles California

Miami Florida

Minneapolis Minnesota

New York City

Orlando Florida

Peachtree Corners Georgia

Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Portland Oregon

Salt Lake City Utah

San Diego California

San Francisco California

American Smart Cities Profiles

San Jose California

Santiago California

Seattle Washington

St. Louis Missouri

Conclusion:

“While we cannot foresee every potential problem of commercial, industrial, and residential space, the SmartCode at least attempts to solve some of the problems faced by cities of all sizes. The future of the SmartCode, as with the future of many laws, depends on its practical implementation by elected officials, lawyers, and judges, and if it proves effective in reaching its goals, its ultimate utility will be seen when citizens can create vibrant, diverse, and self-sustaining communities.”

It would be a shame if this information wasn’t shared with your community, elected officials, and state planners. Please do share, comment and consider subscribing to my newsletter for more intriguing information.

God Bless the United States🙏